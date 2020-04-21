Affidavit reveals an in depth look at alleged quadruple homicide

KGNS News has obtained the affidavit detailing the events surrounding the quadruple-murder reported last week in south Laredo.

The documents claim Samuel Enrique Lopez intentionally or knowingly caused the death of three people by allegedly stabbing them multiple times.

According to the document, on Thursday, April 16th, Laredo Police arrived at a home at the 4500 block of Vanessita Court after receiving a traffic call.

Once inside the home police reported there was blood and the residing family was missing.

Authorities say they located three bodies covered by rocks in an empty lot behind the home.

One body was wrapped in a blanket and covered in rocks while the other two were wrapped in a blanket under a piece of plywood and an old tire.

Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video from neighbors showing a car that matched the one that allegedly belongs to Samuel Enrique Lopez.

The footage allegedly shows the car arriving on Monday, April 13th at around 9 p.m. and leaving the home after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14th.

It shows a person allegedly carrying a heavy object and putting it in the car.

While questioning Lopez, police learned his ex-girlfriend lived at the home in question.

Lopez also confessed to taking the fourth victim, a two-year-old boy to his home.

It's still unclear how long Lopez kept the child at his home.

The document states that Lopez caused the child’s death by allegedly suffocating him, then placing his body in a bag and dumping it in an empty lot by the 47000 block of Arias.

Lopez has been charged with two counts of capital murder.

The motive behind the killings remains unknown at this time.