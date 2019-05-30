African flamingo on the lam (for 14 years!) spotted in Texas

Flamingo No. 492 is a survivor.

The lanky pink bird has been on the loose for nearly 14 years after escaping the Sedgwick County Zoo in Wichita, Kansas.

The flamingo had barely checked into its enclosure at the zoo when it escaped, The Wichita Eagle reported. Zookeepers hadn’t even had a chance to clip the bird’s flight feathers.

Since then, it’s been spotted around the country. Often around the Gulf Coast, but as far north as Wisconsin too.

No. 492 was seen in Texas again, just in time for the Memorial Day weekend.

“What's pink and white and likes to spend time in Texas? An escaped African flamingo from a Kansas zoo!” Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife posted to its Facebook page.

No. 492 made its appearance last week around Lavaca Bay, about halfway between Houston and Corpus Christi.

“The flamingo is back!” Texas Parks and Wildlife said on its Facebook account.

And the pink visitor could be around for years to come. Flamingos live 20 to 30 years in the wild or up to 50 years in a zoo, according to Life Science.

Now that the bird appears to be a regular around Texas coast, it seems the flamingo needs more than the moniker No. 492.

“Our flamingo friend is back for the second year in a row in Lavaca Bay! Should we give it a name?” Coastal Fisheries - Texas Parks and Wildlife asked.

Social media has come up with plenty of name possibilities:

-- Maddie – short for Madagascar, think of the movie with other escaped zoo animals

-- Count of Monte Christi – because it's living near Corpus Christi

-- Carmen – like “Where in world is Carmen the flamingo?”

-- Eisenhower – because the former President lived in both Texas and Kansas (just like No. 492)

No word yet on when a name will be picked for the flighty flamingo.

In the meantime, Texans will be keeping an eagle eye out for their feathered friend.

