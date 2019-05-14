African immigrants protest at bridge

Hundreds of African immigrants were seen protesting at a Laredo port of entry on Monday morning.

The migrants are claiming that not enough is being done by either the U.S. or Mexican officials to help them get asylum into the United States.

Immigrants from Africa made up of men, women and children stood their ground waiting for answers outside the Mexican customs offices near a Laredo bridge.

After a lengthy period of time, a Mexican customs official stepped out to speak to the group.

Among the hundreds, a handful of immigrants had a private meeting with customs officials while the rest waited patiently in front of bridge two.

The group not only alleges they are unable to meet with U.S Customs officials for an appointment but that the agency is preferring one particular group over the others, Cuban immigrants.

CBP released a statement saying, “The number of inadmissible individuals CBP is able to process varies based upon case complexity; available resources; medical needs; translation requirements; holding/detention space; overall port volume; and ongoing enforcement actions."

CBP goes on to say, “Port of entry facilities were not designed to hold hundreds of people at a time who may be seeking asylum. And we are also charged with keeping the flow of legitimate trade and travel.”

Right now, they say the Department of Homeland Security is utilizing their limited resources as efficiently and effectively as possible in the midst of the current surge at the southwest border.

The solution is to have Congress respond to their repeated requests for additional resources and to address pull factors for illegal immigration.

If not, they will continue to experience capacity challenges.