African migrants clash with Mexican National Guard troops

A ruckus between African migrants and Mexican National Guard officials broke out on Tuesday after a week after officials sealed off the main entrance of a migrant camp in the southern city of Tapachula, near Guatemala.

Surveillance footage filmed by rights group Pueblo Sin Fronteras showed heavy clashes between African migrants and National Guard officials in riot gear.

The migrants said they were demanding to leave the country, and head to the United States.

Back in June, Mexico deployed roughly 6,000 National Guard troops to help control the flow of migrants headed toward the U.S. and filled 650 immigration agency posts to regulate border crossings.

The move was part of a deal on irregular immigration reached with Washington to head off stiff tariffs that President Trump threatened to slap on all imports from Mexico.