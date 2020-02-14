African penguins celebrate Valentine's Day

A few penguins got a chance to celebrate with their valentine's in California.

At the California Academy of Sciences, a group of African penguins were given heart-shaped tokens during their daily feedings.

Most male birds would come up and grab the felt valentines, then go offer them up to female penguins.

If a penguin didn't have a valentine, they would place their heart-shaped tokens in nests, encouraging breeding.

Experts say the hearts help the penguins continue to bond with their mates.