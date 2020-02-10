After son’s flu death, family addresses criticism

A 4-year-old in Colorado died from the flu this week.

A family whose son died of the flu is responding to online criticism about vaccinations. (Source: KDVR/CNN)

The family is receiving backlash online after the mother, Neva Montoya, posted on Facebook that she did not get the medicine prescribed by a doctor.

Najee Jackson Jr. passed out at home after the family returned from the hospital where their 10-month-old was treated in Colorado Springs.

Najee Jackson Sr., the father, said Najee’s heart stopped and he wasn’t breathing.

Although the hospital stabilized him, Najee was brain dead and later taken off life support.

"I miss everything about him,” Jackson Sr. said.

Since news of the death, Montoya’s Facebook posts went viral.

The family is facing criticism for soliciting unproven at-home treatments involving cucumbers and potatoes.

They also were criticized for not recalling if their sons had been vaccinated for the flu.

The grieving parents say what they've been through is hard enough and they don't have time for online judgment.

Jackson Sr. says their 10-month-old’s condition is improving.

A GoFundMe page for the family has been set up by Montoya.

Experts say the flu vaccine often prevents the illness.

Vaccinated people tend to experience less severe symptoms when the do get sick.

