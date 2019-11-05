Agriculture and gardening course at TAMIU being discussed

TAMIU students will soon be getting a green thumb with a new course that may be offered.

Tuesday morning, members of the Laredo Center for Urban Agriculture and Sustainability discussed a partnership with TAMIU to host a service learning course with students.

One hundred freshman students will be volunteering at the Canseco home.

Service learning center director, Dr. Marcela Uribe, says students will take time to help around the garden to learn about planting and agriculture.

The course will run through the semester and will require students to complete a number of volunteer hours.

They hope to continue working on this program for students.