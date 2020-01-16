Airport officials see a decrease in cargo numbers

Officials say cargo numbers are down at one of our ports of entry for 2019.

In 2018, 680 million pounds of air cargo landed at our airport. But airport officials are telling us those numbers are down for 2019. The reason is due to the uncertainty of when and if a new trade agreement will play out.

Airport officials say they are still getting the exact numbers for 2019, but they say they are looking at about a 20% decline. That means just over 540 million pounds landed at our airport compared to the 680 million back in 2018.

Airport director Jeffery Miller says one of the reasons for the decline was the automotive industry. It is a large industry for the airport and with strikes, such as the general motors strike that happened in September, it has effected the numbers.

But Miller says that's not the only reason numbers could be down.

"I think there was some uneasiness with not having a trade deal in place. I know people are very excited to see USMCA get to a point where it's in place, and then hopefully we will see the numbers start to trend up."

Miller says on the flip side they have seen an increase in passenger travel, adding that our airport has lowered air fares and remains busy as travelers use the airport in order to take their business trips.

Airport officials say the low numbers are affecting airports nationwide and even globally.

But after the uneasiness of if we will have a new trade agreement, Miller says he is confident the numbers will come back up.