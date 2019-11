A Texas-based movie theatre chain is looking to give veterans a chance to unwind on their special day.

In honor of Veterans Day, the Alamo Drafthouse is offering veteran’s a free movie ticket on the house.

It’s the movie theater’s way of giving thanks for those who have sacrificed for our freedom.

All you have to do is present a valid ID that shows their military involvement.

The Alamo Drafthouse is located at 11210 east Point Drive off Loop 20.