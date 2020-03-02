Alamo Drafthouse offering snack vouchers to Texas educators

A local movie theater chain is looking to give teachers a break this month by offering discounted snacks when they watch a movie.

Throughout the entire month of March, the Alamo Drafthouse will be giving teachers, educators and administrators a $10 snack pass on the house.

All they need to do is show their faculty ID at the box office to receive the coupon.

Upon ticket purchase, the concierge will verify teacher status and instruct guests to present the voucher to their server once they are inside the theater.

This offer will last all month long and will not be valid with any other special offers.