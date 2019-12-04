Albuquerque residents make tumbleweed snowman

Residents in New Mexico, are asking each other, "Do you want to build a snowman?, but this is not your average frosty.

The tumbleweed snowman made its holiday return to Albuquerque.

The beloved snowman went up along Interstate 40 on Tuesday on what is called 'tumbleweed Tuesday.'

It has been an annual tradition with the Albuquerque metropolitan arroyo flood control authority since 1995.

The snowman is made with recycled material and tumbleweeds collected from arroyos.

This year it is wearing a red and green scarf along with a blue cap.

The snowman will be up until January.