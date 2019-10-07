Alexander Band named grand champions during regional tournament

The Alexander High School Band has been making a lot of noise recently, and they've been winning while they're at it.

The Alexander band recently performed at the Bands of American Southwest Regional Tournament in McAllen.

Overall the John B Alexander High School outdoor performance ensemble earned the title of grand champion.

This accomplishment is the first of its kind by any Laredo school.

The band got to perform in their own backyard Saturday for the UISD Marching Festival.

Congratulations to the Alexander band on a job well done!