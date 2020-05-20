Alexander High School top ten students get special surprise

With high schools around the nation not able to hold traditional graduation ceremony, it's a bittersweet time for hundreds of thousands of seniors who thought their special day would be a bit different.



But there are those special educators who are trying their very best to make the occasion as memorable as possible under the circumstances.



We found one such principal, a man on a mission, doing just that.

"This morning, we're going to go to every top ten students house and we're going to drop off a yard sign, some gifts," said Ernesto Sandoval, principal of Alexander High School. "We didn't have an opportunity this year to celebrate and do the luncheon like we always do, so we are going to go to them."

That's exactly what he and his crew did, one by one, each student getting a surprise visit.

Bringing lots of smiles, lots of cheers, and a whole lot of surprises for a group of students who work hard throughout high school to finally see the payoff of a top ten spot.

This year's valedictorian for Alexander is Daniella Morales.



We'd just like to wish all the classes of 2020 congratulations on getting through these unprecedented times, but you did it, and that's the most important thing for you to remember.