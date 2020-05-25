Alexander Senior Swimmers celebrated with parade

As the school year comes to an end, high school seniors are getting a little help closing this chapter.

That was the case for the senior swimmers over at Alexander High School.

Parents organized a parade and visited each of the five seniors who are graduating this year.

After making a splash this season, the senior swimmers are leaving behind a good number of records including Fernie Pineda, who currently holds the UISD record in the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, and 50 freestyle.

Rounding out the team of swimmers leaving their mark are Alma Mireles, Mando Quiroga, Marifer Rodriguez Abrego and Victoria Barrera.