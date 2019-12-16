Alexander students spread Christmas cheer to elementary kids

Christmas comes early for some local elementary school students as they get gifts delivered right to their classroom.

The ninth-grade students of Alexander High School put down the books and picked up their Santa hats in order to bring joy to kids a little early.

On Monday morning the students stopped by Nye Elementary as well as other local schools in the area to spread a little holiday cheer.

It's all part of the community outreach program for freshman students.

The students have the opportunity to sponsor a child and bring them gifts, which they pay for out of their own pocket.

They pick the gifts based on a questionnaire that's given to the young students they fill it out and it tells them everything the child wants or needs for the holidays.

Rocio Villarreal with Alexander High School says the class of 2023 has a really big heart.

This is the third year that the Alexander ninth-grade students have participated in the present delivery.

Colonel Santos Benavides, Clark and Newman Elementary also got a visit from Santa's helpers.