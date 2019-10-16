Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez action figure in the works

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might be getting her own action figure.

A company known for making action figures based on politicians started a Kickstarter on Tuesday to create the figure.

By the end of the day, it had already surpassed its fundraising goal of $15,000.

The 30-year-old democratic lawmaker's action figure will be six-inches tall, roughly an inch-wide, and made from PVC and ABS plastics.

The company, called "FCTRY," makes a variety of unique action figures.

Including secretary of state Hillary Clinton, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.