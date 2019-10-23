Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorses Jessica Cisneros

The Democratic challenger against Congressman Henry Cuellar is getting a big endorsement from Washington.

Jessica Cisneros got a thumbs up from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also known as AOC.

Ocasio-Cortez drew national recognition after she won a Democratic primary election for New York's 14th congressional district, defeating the 10-term incumbent and democratic caucus chair Joe Crowley.

Cisneros who is looking to defeat Congressman Henry Cuellar is a 26-year-old immigration and human rights attorney who was born and raised in Laredo.