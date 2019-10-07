Texas A&M bans vaping at all of its campuses

Over thousands of cases of lung injuries have been reported nationwide due to vaping and Texas A&M University is banning the use of e-cigarette products at all of its campuses including TAMIU.

The system is the latest and one of the largest higher education institutions to ban vaping on their properties due to the warnings from state and federal health agencies.

The vast public university system educates more than 153,000 students and has a presence of 250 of the 254 counties in Texas.

Some large state university systems such as California have been 100 percent smoke-free since 2017.

The same year the University of Texas system banned e-cigarettes as part of its prohibition of tobacco on all campuses.

The ban goes into effect on Monday, October 7th and will include all buildings at TAMIU.