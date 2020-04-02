All five deaths due to COVID-19 had underlying conditions

The City and County confirm a fifth death from COVID-19.



As of now, those who have passed away all had underlying health risks.

From the beginning, we've been told by health officials that people with underlying health conditions were most "at risk," and just this week we've seen the impact COVID-19 has had on these individuals.

According to the City, on Wednesday, April 1st another person's life was cut short due to the novel coronavirus.

"This is a 43-year-old male who had been sick for more than a week," Dr. Hector Gonzalez. "Went to the emergency room at Doctors Hospital and the staff there did everything they could."

This is the first death of a man, and of someone not classified as elderly. The last three have been women who were in their 60's, 70's and 80's.

However, all five did have an underlying health condition.

More positive persons are completing quarantine as asymptomatic.



Laredo Health Department Director Doctor Hector Gonzalez shares what one recovering person had to say once they were released.

"This person tells me, I don't know why I tested positive when I don't have any symptoms. She was exposed to another positive that was sick and that's why she was tested. This is exactly what we've been saying with COVID-19. You're going to have people that are asymptomatic and then people who have symptoms, all along the way some with worse symptoms with shortness of breath and some who will wind up in the hospital, and unfortunately we've had four fatalities."

Individuals with underlying health conditions like: heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes are within the "at risk" population.