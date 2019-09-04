Alleged Beer Bandit arrested

A man looking to score some free beer on Labor Day weekend is caught by local law enforcement.

Laredo Police arrested 23-year-old Alejandro Raygoza in the case.

The incident unfolded on September 2nd at around 9:45 p.m. when officers were called out to a theft at a convenience store located at the 1700 block of Arkansas Avenue.

When officers arrived, the store clerk stated that a known subject, identified as Raygoza walked into the store and took 18 packs of Bud Light and left the store without paying.

The clerk then saw Raygoza enter a dark-colored vehicle and drive off.

Authorities placed a lookout on Raygoza and were able to find him driving near Highway 359.

After officers detained him, they noticed he had already been issued a previous warning for criminal trespassing.

Raygoza was charged with criminal trespassing and was also cited for theft.