Alleged DWI driver faces more charges

The man allegedly responsible for leaving a woman in critical condition back in October is facing more charges.

Police say Norberto De La Garza was under the influence and behind the wheel on October 24th.

De La Garza allegedly caused the accident on the 1900 block of Park Street that led to the injuries of a woman who was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was taken local hospital in serious condition and eventually flown to a San Antonio area hospital with severe injuries that include a broken pelvis and collapsed kidney.

Police administered a field sobriety test and it determined De La Garza

However through the use of a search warrant, detectives were able to collect a blood sample from De La Garza which indicated he had a blood alcohol level of point 093, surpassing the legal limit of point 08.

De La Garza was charged with intoxicated assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.