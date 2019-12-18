Alleged Towelie thief accused of theft

A woman looking to score over $300 worth of towels using the five-finger discount is caught in the act.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Maria Del Socorro Jimenez and charged her with theft.

The incident happened on December 16th when officers were called out to a department store located at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers met with a loss prevention specialist who stated that he saw Jimenez go to the towel section and store several towels inside her shopping bag.

The employee stated that Jimenez then proceeded to exit the store without paying for the merchandise which is when she was detained.