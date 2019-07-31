Alleged Walmart urinater turns herself in

A woman who went viral after Pennsylvania authorities posted a picture saying she was wanted for peeing on food turns herself in.

West Mifflin Police say 20-year-old Grace Brown turned herself in for allegedly urinating on a batch of potatoes at a Walmart store last week.

Brown is facing multiple charges including open lewdness and public intoxication.

Brown did not comment on the incident as she entered the police department with her lawyer.

Casey White, Brown’s attorney says this is a very embarrassing situation for her but whatever issues she may have, she is ready to move forward.

Walmart released a statement saying it is committed to customer safety and that the tainted goods were disposed of and the area was sanitized.