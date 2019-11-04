Alleged beer bandits arrested

A couple of alleged beer bandits are arrested for stealing two 18 packs of beer.

Laredo Police arrested 29-year-old Roberto Alejandro Rodriguez and 27-year-old Sebastian Guerrero in the case.

The incident happened on September 14th when officers were called out to a store located at the 2500 block of Jacaman.

Police met with a store clerk who told police that a man wearing a Mexican Soccer jersey and another man wearing a white shirt each took an 18 pack of beer and walked out of the store without paying for it.

After a thorough investigation, Rodriguez was identified as the male subject in the white shirt while Guerrero was identified as the subject in the Mexican Soccer Jersey.

Both were arrested and charged with theft of property.