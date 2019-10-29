Alleged burglar caught on surveillance film

Burglar bars didn’t serve their purpose at one resident’s home after a man allegedly removed them to burglarize the home.

On Monday, October 28th Gerardo Oscar Cassiano was arrested at Webb County Jail, where he was already being held for unrelated charges, and charged with burglary of habitation on a $75,000 bond.

The burglary case unfolded on July 31st when the department responded to a burglary of habitation call at the 2000 block of Santa Rita Ave. Upon arrival, the officer met with the victim who stated that a witness notified her that her house may have been burglarized.

According to the victim, the burglar bars to the residence had been removed by the suspect and the window was broken. The witness, who was on scene at the time, advised the officer that he had placed the burglar bars back.

Through the course of the investigation, Cassiano was identified as the suspect via surveillance footage.