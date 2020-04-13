Alleged domestic altercation ends with one man dead

The Laredo Police Department is investigating an incident that happened late Sunday night.

A reported domestic altercation ends with one person dead.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, it happened shortly before nine o'clock at an apartment complex at the 2300 block of Lafayette.

When first responders arrived, they had found a man at the scene showing no signs of life with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman there was assessed by paramedics but was not injured and did not want to be taken to the hospital.

Police secured the area and there was no need for alarm to the neighbors in the apartments or the surrounding area.

No word on the man’s identity at the moment.