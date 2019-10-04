Alleged family of thieves accused of stealing tools from store

An alleged family of thieves is facing charges for allegedly stealing items from a home improvement store.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Francisco Javier Izquierdo and Lidia Estrada Guerra in the case.

The incident happened on August 31st at around noon when police were called out to a theft at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

When officers arrived, a loss prevention specialist stated that a man, and a woman, who were accompanied by children were caught stealing tools from the store.

The employee stated that the two walked into the store, and placed a hammer and a drill kit in a bag.

Once they stored the items, they then attempted to place a child on top of the bag while they exited the store.

When an employee tried to question Izquierdo, a separate child snatched the bag from the cart and Guerra took off running.

The group then got into a Ford Expedition and fled the parking lot.

After a thorough investigation, the case was presented to the district attorney’s office who determined they had evidence to secure an arrest.