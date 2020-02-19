Alleged home burglar caught using stolen credit card

A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly burgled a home and made a purchase using a stolen credit card.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Nathan Ryan Jimenez in the case.

The incident came to light on January 31st when officers responded to an alarm call at the 1200 block of Andrew Lane.

When officers arrived, they met with the homeowner’s brother who was able to Facetime his sibling and inform him about the situation.

The homeowner informed authorities that his house had in fact been burgled and that a credit card that was located inside a coin purse was used at a local Walmart store.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit who determined they had enough evidence to arrest Jimenez and charge him with burglary and credit card abuse.