Alleged home intruder arrested

A local resident encounters a scary situation after an intruder attempted to break into her home and displayed a gun.

Laredo Police arrested 28-year-old Jimmy Rocha Jr. and charged him with burglary of a habitation.

The incident happened on July 22nd at around 3:30 a.m. when officers were called out to a burglary near the 2500 block of Norton Street.

When officers arrived the victim stated that several people attempted to gain access to her apartment by breaking a window.

Authorities say at one point Rocha allegedly displayed a gun.

When the victim called police to report the burglary, Rocha and the other suspects fled the area.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Persons Unit for further investigation who determined they had sufficient evidence to charge Rocha.