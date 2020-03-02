Alleged shooter back behind bars

The man accused of allegedly shooting at police back in November who was out on bond is back behind bars.

Monday afternoon the District Attorney's Office indicted Cesar Terrazas on several counts including aggravated assault, terroristic threat, and attempted capital murder.

Back in November, authorities say Terrazas allegedly broke into a home and shot inside the house, injuring two people. According to reports, Terrazas responded with gunfire, injuring an officer in the leg.

A new bond was requested and set at $170,000 in addition to the original bond of $250,000.

Terrazas is currently held in the Webb County Jail.