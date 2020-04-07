Alleged shooter claims self-defense

Allegations behind a stolen cell phone and self-defense could be behind the death of a teenager.

Kevin Costilla was arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old girl.

According to the arrest warrant, Costilla was upset over a stolen cell phone he believed was taken by the victim or her friends.

However, he claimed self-defense after the victim's friends barged into a room, robbing him at gunpoint and then he allegedly took the gun away, firing a shot, fatally striking the teen.

Investigators say they found inconsistencies with Costilla's side of the story.

No weapon was discovered at the scene.

Police only recovered two spent 40-caliber casings.