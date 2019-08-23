Alleged western wear bandit arrested

An alleged thief is arrested after he burglarized a store and made off with some western wear.

Laredo Police arrested Eduardo Moncivais, 43 and charged him with burglary of a building.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of August 14th when officers were called out to a burglary at a store at the 5700 block of San Dario Avenue.

When officers arrived, the manager stated that someone had broken into the front door and stole several cowboy hats.

The case was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, the District Attorney’s Office and authorities were able to secure an arrest warrant for Moncivais.

He was taken to the county jail on a $10,000 bond.