Altercation escalates into gunfire at Walmart

It was a terrifying moment for customers inside a Louisiana Walmart after two men got into an altercation, which escalated into gunfire.

A customer who was visiting a Baton Rouge Walmart got caught in the middle of a fight that led to shots being fired.

Two patrons got into an argument while standing in the store's customer service line which is when both of them pulled guns out on each other.

Police believe only one of the men fired his weapon, striking the innocent bystander multiple times.

Walmart employees issued a "Code red" signal, which means an active shooter situation.

The store was evacuated immediately.

Police said that one of the men involved in the fight was arrested, but the other, who they believe fired the shots, remains at large.