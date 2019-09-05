Altezza Events hosting Bridal Expo

If you or someone you know is getting ready for that special day whether it may be a wedding or anniversary party, an upcoming event is hosting an event that will have everything you need under one roof.

Altezza Events is gearing up for its annual Fall Bridal Expo where they will house several vendors that will help you plan that special event.

Organizers say they will have photographers, planners, dresses and tuxedos on site.

They will also be providing samples of wedding cakes.

Altezza Events is just one of the many ballrooms where you can plan your wedding or engagement party.

The event will take place on Sunday, September 8th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, you can call Altezza Events at (956) 722-6000.