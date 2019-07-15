Amazon Prime Day kicks off today!

Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 15, and for the first time in four years, the company is offering a two-day only global shopping event exclusively for Prime members.

Amazon is using star power to hype up this year’s event, with celebrity performances, launches and thousands of product discounts.

Prime Day discounts are exclusive to those with a Prime membership, which costs $120 a year. If you don’t want to spend money up front, you can get the free trial and then cancel your subscription.

Amazon hopes to surpass last year’s Prime Day sales of $4.2 billion, but other retailers are primed to compete, offering up deals of their own through July 16.

Target is holding its online Deal Days sale on July 15 and 16, touting no membership required for thousands of deals on its exclusive home, apparel and toy brands. Walmart’s Google Week offers deals on smart home devices through July 16, and E-Bay’s Crash Sale on July 15 is a direct response to Amazon's technical glitches during Prime Day 2018.

Another wrench for Amazon Prime Day: warehouse workers in Minnesota are planning a six-hour walkout during the annual shopping holiday.

Amazon says it does not expect the strike to impact customer shipping or deliveries.