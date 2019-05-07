Amber Alert issued for five-year-old Texas girl

The search continues to find a missing five-year-old girl in Texas.

Five-year-old Maleah Davis has been missing from the Houston area for over 48 hours.

Maleah, her two-year-old brother, and her stepfather were driving to George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday night to pick up Maleah's mother.

Her stepfather told police that he pulled over on the highway to check on what he thought was a flat tire.

That's when he said three men in a blue 2010 Chevy pick-up, pulled up behind him and knocked him unconscious.

He said he woke up 21 hours later and the men and Maleah were gone.

A group of five women, friends of the child's mother, handed out 100 missing person flyers throughout Oyster Creek Park in Sugar Land.

The group hopes to get at least one good tip leading to Maleah's whereabouts.