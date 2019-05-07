Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl

The San Antonio Police Department has issued an Amber alert for a missing 3-year-old girl.

Authorities are searching for Zanyah Rita Lucio. Zanyah is 3′4″ and weighs about 38 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the The Texas Division of Emergency Management.

She was last seen on Monday night at 11:32 p.m. at 800 Babcock Road, Apt. 25107 in San Antonio. She was wearing a pink tank top; pink pajama pants with hearts and rainbows; and was not wearing any shoes.

Police are searching for Gabriella Lucio, 20. She is 4'11", weighs 130 pounds, has black, red hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say she has multiple tattoos. No word on the relationship between the two.

Authorities believe this child is in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.

