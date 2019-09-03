American Cancer Society kicks off Real Men Wear Pink campaign

All people, whether male or female, are born with some breast cells and tissue which means they are susceptible to cancer.

The American Cancer Society is announcing their Real Men Wear Pink campaign, a time where local leaders raise awareness and funds to end the fight of breast cancer in both genders.

It’s the third year in a row where area leaders will unite to fight the deadly disease.

Organizers are looking to hosting their annual kickoff event at Falcon International Bank on McPherson and Del Mar at 6 p.m.

October will officially mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month.