American Civil Liberties Union speaks during Rotary Club

A member of a national nonprofit organization that works in and out of the courtrooms met with a group of community leaders on Monday.

Attorney David Almaraz spoke to members of Laredo Gateway Rotary on some cases the American Civil Liberties Union has been recently fighting in court.

Almaraz, a member of the local chapter says they are also recruiting new members to join the century old organization.

Almaraz says ACLU has been involved in several cases that give a voice to minority groups.

Another case foreseen by the ACLU was Brown versus the Board of Education.

A U.S. Supreme Court case that ruled racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional.