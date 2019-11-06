LISD parents visit classrooms during American Education Week

Parents no longer need to wonder what goes on in their children’s classrooms anymore, since Laredo ISD is giving parents a firsthand look to see what their kids do in class.

It's all part of a nationwide program called American Education Week.

This year's theme is “Great Public Schools, a basic right and responsibility.”

LISD campuses will be opening their doors to parents so they can visit their child's classroom and teachers.

"Research does show that parent involvement does help the students a lot,” said Principal of Macdonell Elementary, Erika Rodriguez. “Because statistic shows that when parents are involved, their children tend to do a lot better than parents that are not."

Currently LISD has close to 24,000 students enrolled in their schools.

Parents visited with teachers about progress reports, events, and upcoming projects.