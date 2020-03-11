Amusement park fills claw machine with hand sanitizer and toilet paper

The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic buying of toilet paper and cleaning products in countries across the world.

An amusement park owner in the UK is poking fun at the grocery store chaos by putting those two products in the park's claw machines.

Braddick's Holiday Park is in the southwest of England, and the man behind the idea is owner Rob Braddick.

The claw machines used to contain "Frozen 2" or "Peter Rabbit" toys; however, those have been replaced with two very sought after sanitary products.

It costs the equivalent of 65 cents for three tries at grabbing the toilet paper.

For the hand sanitizer, the cost is the equivalent of a $1.30.

So if park visitors are feeling lucky, they can get a deal on the products that have been running in short supply at stores.