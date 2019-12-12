An infant was ejected from a SUV rollover crash. He was found safe in his car seat.

A 6-week-old baby miraculously survives a collision after being thrown from the back seat of an SUV in a car seat.

The infant wasn't properly strapped in and hurled out of the back window during a violent crash. (Source: Family photo/CHP/KTXL/CNN)

The California Highway Patrol said the baby was found still in his car seat upside-down on the shoulder, and it’s a miracle the baby had only minor injuries.

Little 6-week-old Ezra Benitez is so fortunate to still be alive. Everyone agrees.

“I’ve been on for 17 years. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Thomas Olsen of the California Highway Patrol.

The California Highway Patrol said Ezra’s parents were driving their Cadillac SUV south down Highway 99 in Turlock with the baby and his toddler brother in the backseat.

They crashed near an exit, and the SUV flipped several times before stopping.

At the time, Ezra was in his car seat in the back, but it was not installed right. He was flung out a broken window.

His father, Ulizes Benitez, said he frantically crawled out of the SUV and searched for his baby boy.

Firefighters arrived and found Ezra on the shoulder of the road, upside down on a bush, but still in his car seat and for the most part unharmed.

His father, mother and toddler brother were also OK after the wreck.

“We can sit here today with a smile on our face knowing that nobody was seriously injured, but this is a good learning moment for all of us who have children that the proper installation of a car seat is so important,” Olsen said.

Ezra’s father says he’s counting his blessings no one was seriously hurt.

Copyright 2019 KTXL via CNN. All rights reserved.