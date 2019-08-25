Angel of Hope announces this year's Gala Honoree

Although we are still in the dog days of summer, a local nonprofit is already thinking about the holidays.

County Judge Tano Tijerina

The organization that has been spreading Christmas cheer for the past 15-years has announced its honoree for this year.

The Angel of Hope organization selected Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina as their Gala Honoree.

The nonprofit donates Christmas gifts every year to roughly 5,000 students from both LISD and UISD.

Their annual gala is one of their main fundraisers to help raise the money needed to keep this annual project going.

This year's gala will be held on October fourth at La Posada.

If you would like more information on the event you can contact the County Constables Office at 523-4316.