Animal lovers concerned about local shelter's budget

While city officials are working on next year’s budget, some local advocates were quick to raise concerns over fears of reducing funding for the local animal shelter.

File photo: Animal shelter

Concerns over strays roaming the streets, diseases and spaying and neutering pets were just some of the concerns that were brought to city officials.

An anonymous tip regarding the budget of the city animal shelter prompted Michelle Deveze, a local animal advocate to voice her concerns against the possible budget cut.

Deveze says if they were to cut the budget of the shelter, there would be an increase in pet overpopulation on the streets.

Right now, the animals at the shelter are at their healthiest, according to Deveze.

She says the city has made progress in improving the efficiency of the facility and any deduction of funds would be a step backwards.

A presentation by acting director for the Animal Care Services, Beto Ramirez did request an increase in the department’s funding, which last year stood at 2.7 million.

Ramirez says the shelter has a growth of about $300,000 from the previous year’s budget.

The increase is due to the department’s need for three more positions and adjusting staff’s cost of living, but also for things that are needed to run the facility.

The shelter does a lot more spay and neutering and euthanasia which requires a lot more pharmaceuticals and chemicals to clean the kennels.

In the end, the council did approve the proposed budget increase by the acting director.

While Michelle agrees, she mentions the community also needs to roll up their sleeves in order to help our four-legged friends.

The total amount of the animal shelter's budget for the next fiscal year is about $3,080,000.

City officials will also look into expanding the facility or look for another property entirely.