Animal lovers get their pets blessed

Animal lovers of all kinds had a chance to get their pets blessed over the weekend.

The 10th annual Blessing of the Animals took place at the St. Peter’s Plaza.

Hundreds of pets and their owners filled the downtown area to celebrate Feast Day of St Francis.

Gateway Gatos and St Peter Catholic Church organized the event and invited animals of kinds.

They held a fundraiser where medals, and t-shirts were sold.

All of the proceeds went towards helping pets get spayed and neutered.

It was a very peaceful gathering that included a number of different animals ranging from different types of dogs, cats, birds, and reptiles.