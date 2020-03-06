Animal rescue group hosting dog vaccination clinic

A local nonprofit organization that specializes in rescuing stray animals and finding love homes is hosting an event this weekend.

The Paws on Board Rescue Support group is inviting dog owners to a vaccination clinic at Pla-Mor this weekend.

The group’s mission is to rescue dogs that have been lost or abandoned and find them foster and permanent homes to prevent them from being euthanized.

The clinic will include rabies shots, microchip, flea & tick prevention and DHPP.

The event will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All pets must be restrained at all times.]