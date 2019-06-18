Animals suffering heat stroke in Nuevo Laredo

Across the border in Nuevo Laredo, more animals are suffering and even dying from the excessive heat.

Several veterinarian clinics are reportedly seeing more instances of animals being brought in with symptoms of heat stroke.

Unfortunately, when it comes to dogs, many people seem to confuse the signs of heatstroke for rabies.

Officials are stressing the importance of taking preventative measures to make sure this doesn't happen more often.

What you can do is provide your furry friend with plenty of shaded spots and lots of fresh water to keep them hydrated.