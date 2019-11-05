Anniversary of two Texas mass shootings

November 5th is a dark day in Texas history, as not one, but two mass shootings are remembered.

Ten years ago, Nidal Hasan, a U.S. Army major and psychiatrist, fatally shot 13 people and injured more than 30 others on Fort Hood.

It was the deadliest mass shooting on an American military base.

Also on this day, two years ago, Kevin Patrick Kelley of New Braunfels fatally shot 26 people and wounded 20 others during a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

The pastor, Frank Pomeroy, is now running for the Texas senate district 21, currently held by Laredo senator Judith Zaffirini.

Among those killed was Pomeroy's 14-year-old daughter.