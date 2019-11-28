Annual Guajolote run to take place today!

Before gobbling up the turkey and side dishes, many runners will strap on their best pair of running shoes to compete in an annual event.

The 38th annual Guajolote 10K run will take place at 9 Thursday morning at the 1300 block of Garden Street.

The event is a Thanksgiving Day tradition that many athletes look forward to every year.

Participants will compete for the top prize but everyone will receive a t-shirt and other goodies.

Good luck to the runners and have a dashing time!

