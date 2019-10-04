Annual Domestic Violence Conference aims to help survivors

In recognition of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month which takes place every October, agencies in Laredo are shedding light on the issue.

For the past 23 years, the Domestic Violence Conference gathers agencies such as Casa Misericordia and Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid to help educate the community on domestic violence.

Victims are also invited to speak at the event to share their experiences and their knowledge on the topic.

Staff attorney Caitlin Fish explained the mission of the conference and what it aims to teach those who attend.

Fish says it’s their goal to show support to the survivors in our community and provide information on where they can seek help.

The event hosted by TAMIU aims to try to offer support systems to survivors of abuse.